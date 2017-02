Donegal get their hurling season underway when they take on Louth, in O’Donnell Park, tomorrow.

Ardal McDermott’s side are placed in division 3A along with fellow Ulster sides, Monaghan and Tyrone.

Much like the footballers, the hurling team is undergoing a transitional period, with several underage players making the move up to senior level.

Because of this, McDermott is not expecting a win from his side, but instead hopes to see them glue as a team..