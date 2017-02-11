GAA Preview: Derry should be weary of Meath backlash

Derry travel away to Navan as they take on Meath in the second division of the National Football League, tomorrow.

Despite a bright start to the year for Derry, they kicked off their league season with a home draw to Clare, last weekend, while Meath lost out to Kildare.

Therefore, both sides’ will be desperate to record their first win of the season.

Meath, who are under new management this year and former Derry star Paddy Bradley said Derry should be weary of a backlash from the Leinster side in this game.

He also told Tom Comack that he expects both sides to be fighting to survive in the division this year..