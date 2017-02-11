logo



Fanad United Crowned Youth League Champions

11 Feb 2017
by admin

Fanad United have won the Donegal Youth League after they defeated Keadue Rovers 3-1, today.

Michael Devine got Fanad off the mark after 28 mins and a second half goal from Darren McElwaine on 80 minutes, all but secured the victory.

Patrick Heraghty scored an injury time goal for the home side, but it was too little too late.

With three games remaining in the season, the result leaves Fanad unreachable at the top of the table, meaning they are now Donegal Youth League Champions.

