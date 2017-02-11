Fanad United Crowned Youth League Champions

Fanad United have won the Donegal Youth League after they defeated Keadue Rovers 3-1, today.

Michael Devine got Fanad off the mark after 28 mins and a second half goal from Darren McElwaine on 80 minutes, all but secured the victory.

CHAMPIONS! Huge congratulations to our Youth Team who won the League today with 2-1 victory over Keadue Rovers 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/gRQmA8B2Mw — Fanad United FC (@FanadUtdFc) February 11, 2017

Patrick Heraghty scored an injury time goal for the home side, but it was too little too late.

With three games remaining in the season, the result leaves Fanad unreachable at the top of the table, meaning they are now Donegal Youth League Champions.