City of Derry defeat Old Crescent

City of Derry picked up their fourth win of the season over Old Crescent by a final score of 31-27 in the Ulster Bank Rugby league, division 2B.

Derry took an early lead in Judges Road when Neil Burns converted a penalty six minutes in.

A try from Ian Bratton was converted by Burns after 42 minutes to give the Ulster side a 21-15 halftime lead.

They were then able to hold onto the lead, with Old Crescent finishing the game one man in the sin bin.

The result means that City of Derry remain joint bottom on 19 points while Old Crescent fall to fourth.

Our Rugby Correspondent, Alec McDonald was impressed by City of Derry..