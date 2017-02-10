Minister tells Dail government is aware of Brexit’s potential impact on Donegal

Enterprise Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor says she doesn’t believe there’s a need for special committee to deal with job creation in the North West.

Minister O’Connor told the Dail that regarding Brexit, the main concern will be to ensure a frictionless border with minimum inconvenience for the thousands of cross border workers in the region.

On the issue of job creation, she said there is already an implementation group overseeing the Action Plan for Jobs..

The minister was responding to Dail questions from Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue, who said the lack of IDA site visits in Donegal is a matter of grave concern at a time when the need for a focus on job creation is high………