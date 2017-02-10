MICA blocks investigation complete – report due in weeks

The Department of Environment has confirmed that the investigation into the issue of defective MICA blocks in counties Donegal and Mayo has been completed.

Thousands of homes are thought to be affected by the blocks which can crumble and crack and leave homes uninhabitable.

The MICA action groups says delays in the investigation have been disappointing but hope its a robust piece of work.

Eileen Doherty says they will have access to the report in the coming weeks – she says important the provision of a redress scheme is included: