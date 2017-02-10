Initiative to plant 1,000,000 trees gets underway tomorrow

An All-Ireland tree planting initiative gets underway this weekend, with the aim of planting a million trees.

Among the groups taking part are the Buncrana Tidy Towns Initiative and Wild Inishowen, who will be planting trees from 10am tomorrow morning at Dunree Fort.

One Million Trees in One Day is an initiative which aims to plant a million young native trees at many different sites across the whole island of Ireland and Northern Ireland in 24 hours.

Sinead Ni Bhroin of Buncrana Tidy Towns is one of the co-ord

indators………