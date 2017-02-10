Homes evacuated in Derry due to security alert

A security alert is ongoing in Derry this lunchtime

Police are currently at the scene in the Farm Hill area of Derry following the discovery of a suspicious object.

A number of homes in the area have been evacuated and he area remains closed while the object is examined.

There are no further details at present.

SDLP Foyle Assembly election candidate Mark H Durkan has said that an ongoing security is causing havoc for local resident.

Speaking from the scene, Mr Durkan said:

“Residents in the farmhill area have been evacuated from their homes this morning following the discovery of a suspicious device. This is causing absolute havoc for local people, many of them elderly, forced from their homes in the bitter cold.

“Hopefully this alert can be dealt with quickly and normality can resume for residents trying to get on with their daily lives.”