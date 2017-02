Finn Harps goalkeeper Harry Doherty has got a late call-up to join a Republic of Ireland U21 home based squad for a game against the Irish Amateur squad on Saturday in Dublin.

Doherty joins fellow Finn Harps player Ethan Boyle who was named in manager Noel King’s original squad last month.

Derry trio Josh Daniels, Ronan Curtis and Ben Doherty are also involved.

Tomorrow’s game takes place at the AUL Complex, Clonshaugh with a 2.00 kick-off.