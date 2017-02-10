Conor Gibbons to get first Donegal start as Neil McGee returns

Rory Gallagher has made two changes to the Donegal side for Sunday’s trip to Roscommon in Division One of the National Football League.

St Eunans Conor Gibbons will line out for his first league start in the half forward line while Gweedore’s Neil McGee is named at full back.

Gibbons was introduced as a second half substitute in last week’s defeat to Kerry in Letterkenny.

McGee has recovered from the virus which ruled him out of action at O’Donnell Park.

The two players to make way are Michael Langan and Frank McGlynn.

Donegal team to Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park. Throw in 2.30pm

1 Mark Anthony McGinty

2 Caolan Ward

3 Neil McGee

4 Paddy McGrath

5 Ryan McHugh

6 Eoin Ban Gallagher

7 Paul Brennan

8 Jason McGee

9 Hugh McFadden

10 Ciaran Thompson

11 Marty O’Reilly

12 Conor Gibbons

13 Patrick McBrearty

14 Michael Murphy

15 Jamie Brennan

Roscommon v Donegal will be LIVE on Highland Sunday Sport with Oisin Kelly and Declan Bonner in association with Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Letterkenny.