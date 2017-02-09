logo



Stapleton and Hughes partnership retained for Italy game

09 Feb 2017
by admin

Nora Stapleton

Ireland coach Tom Tierney has made two changes to his side to play Italy this weekend in the Women’s Six Nations.

Elaine Anthony moves from the replacements to partner Marie-Louise Reilly in the second row while Hannah Tyrrell, who was involved with the 7s side last weekend in Sydney comes into the side on the right-wing.

Alisa Hughes, who won her first Ireland cap last week in the win over Scotland will again partner Donegal’s Nora Stapleton at out-half.

Niamh Briggs remains out injured.

Ireland Women v Italy, Sunday 12th Feb, 12.00pm (Irish time)
15. Mairead Coyne (Galwegians / Connacht)
14. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
13. Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere / Leinster)
12. Sene Naoupu (Aylesford Bulls)
11. Alison Miller (Old Belvedere / Connacht)
10. Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere / Leinster)
9. Ailsa Hughes – (Railway Union / Leinster)
1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union / Leinster)
2. Leah Lyons (Highfield / Munster)
3. Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere / Leinster)
4. Elaine Anthony (Highfield / Munster)
5. Marie-Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere / Leinster)
6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians / Munster)
7. Claire Molloy (Bristol / Connacht)
8. Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary’s College / Leinster) Captain

More Sport

Stapleton and Hughes partnership retained for Italy game

0
Ireland coach Tom Tierney has made two changes to his side to play Italy this weekend in the Women’s Six Nations. Elaine Anthony moves from the replacements to partner Marie-Louise[...]
09 Feb 2017

GAA Programme – 08/02/17

0
The GAA Programme, in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm. On this week’s programme Tom Comack was joined by former G[...]
09 Feb 2017

Derry City end pre season Dublin camp with lose to Shels

0
Derry City ended their three day pre season camp in Dublin on Wednesday. The Candystrips lost out to Shelbourne 1-0. Adam Evans scored the game’s only goal in the 38th minute[...]
09 Feb 2017

Late goal wins National Cup for Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

0
Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair are All Ireland School champions after victory in Clones this afternoon. The Donegal and Ulster winners beat Gaelcholáiste NaMara from Arklow 3-2 in today[...]
08 Feb 2017

Defeat in Sigerson Quarter Finals for Donegal players

0
UCD are through to the Sigerson Cup semi finals. The holders put in a strong second half display to beat Ulster University Jordanstown by 12 points. The Dubliners overcame Martin M[...]
08 Feb 2017

LYIT reach Colleges Cup Semi Final

0
The LYIT booked their place in the semi-finals of the Irish Colleges Umbro Cup this afternoon. The Letterkeny side beat Colaiste Stiofáin Naofa from Cork 2-1 at the Port Road campu[...]
08 Feb 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit