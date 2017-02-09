Stapleton and Hughes partnership retained for Italy game

Ireland coach Tom Tierney has made two changes to his side to play Italy this weekend in the Women’s Six Nations.
Elaine Anthony moves from the replacements to partner Marie-Louise Reilly in the second row while Hannah Tyrrell, who was involved with the 7s side last weekend in Sydney comes into the side on the right-wing.
Alisa Hughes, who won her first Ireland cap last week in the win over Scotland will again partner Donegal’s Nora Stapleton at out-half.
Niamh Briggs remains out injured.
Ireland Women v Italy, Sunday 12th Feb, 12.00pm (Irish time)
15. Mairead Coyne (Galwegians / Connacht)
14. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
13. Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere / Leinster)
12. Sene Naoupu (Aylesford Bulls)
11. Alison Miller (Old Belvedere / Connacht)
10. Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere / Leinster)
9. Ailsa Hughes – (Railway Union / Leinster)
1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union / Leinster)
2. Leah Lyons (Highfield / Munster)
3. Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere / Leinster)
4. Elaine Anthony (Highfield / Munster)
5. Marie-Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere / Leinster)
6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians / Munster)
7. Claire Molloy (Bristol / Connacht)
8. Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary’s College / Leinster) Captain