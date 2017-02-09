Roscommon make three changes for Donegal game

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay has made three changes to his side for Sunday’s Division One meeting with Donegal.

After picking up an injury playing for DCU yesterday, Ultan Harney drops out replaced by Fintan Cregg.

Sean McDermott reverts to corner-forward, in place of the injured David Murray.

John McManus is in at wing back, with Conor Devaney moved to corner forward.

Elphin’s Shane Killoran comes into the half forward line for Niall Daly.

The game marks a return of Allianz League football to Roscommon’s Hyde Park following the issues associated with the pitch last year.

Roscommon played 8 Allianz League Games in different locations last year including the game against Dublin which was moved to Carrick on Shannon at very short notice.

Donegal Manager Rory Gallagher is expected to name his starting 15 tomorrow around lunchtime.

The team in full is

1 Colm Lavin Éire Óg

2 Sean McDermott Western Gaels

3 Thomas Featherston Oran

4 Niall McInerney St Brigids

5 Ronan Stack St Brigids

6 Sean Mullooly Strokestown

7 John McManus Roscommon Gaels

8 Kevin Higgins Western Gaels

9 Tadgh O’Rourke Tulsk

10 Shane Killoran Elphin

11 Ciaráin Murtagh (C) St Faithleachs

12 Enda Smith Boyle

13 Donie Smith Boyle

14 Fintan Cregg Elphin

15 Conor Devaney Kilbride