Major cross border operation sees almost €24,000 of herbal cannabis seized in Donegal

09 Feb 2017
A major cross border operation has resulted in almost €24,000 worth of herbal cannabis being seized in Donegal.

It follows further searched carried out by police after two men were arrested and the seizure of suspected herbal cannabis and cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately £160,000 in the Duncrue Street area of Belfast yesterday evening .

A search was carried out in the Eglinton area of Derry and mobile phones were seized.

Gardai searched two houses in the County Donegal area and have seized a further amount of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated value of almost €24,000, a quantity of cash and drug paraphernalia.

Two men aged 28 and 31 were both arrested on suspicion of possession of class A and B drugs, possession of class A and B drugs with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs. Both men currently remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure of PSNI’s Reactive and Organised Crime Branch said that this intervention has struck a blow to the activities of an organised gang involved in serious drug criminality.

Anyone with any information about drugs or any illegal activity should contact police on the non-emergency number 101 or information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

