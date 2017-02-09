LYIT beaten in Trench Cup Quarter Final

LYIT bowed out of the Trench Cup at the quarter final stage on Thursday afternoon in Dublin losing 2-3 to 0-7 points to Blanchardstown IT.

The Letterkenny side dominated the game throughout but couldn’t convert their superior possession into scores.

They were chasing the game from early on as the host’s registered the games first score from the penalty spot.

The LYIT could only manage one point in that first half with Blanchardstown leading 1-1 to 0-1 at the break.

The latter half began with the LYIT chasing down the deficit, which they brought back to one point, but it was out to four again when Blanchardstown bagged their second goal.