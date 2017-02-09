Irish Water to extend Glencolmcille Sewage Scheme to include Folk Village

Irish Water is to extend the Glencolmcille Sewage Scheme to include the beach at Dooey and the Father Mc Dyer centre, including the popular folk village in the area.

Concern had been raised locally that being excluded from the initial scheme posed a very real pollution risk, and would also stymie planned development in the vicinity of the folk village.

Irish Water says it will now now seek a quotation for an extension to the original plans.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, who had raised the issue with the company, is hopeful that this is the first step in addressing the issue…………..