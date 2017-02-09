GRA says Donegal gardai face unique challenges which must be recognised

The Garda Representative Association says there are specific challenges facing Donegal which do not affect other divisions.

Brendan O’Connor, the association’s Donegal spokesperson says with the Atlantic on one side and Northern Ireland on the other, Garda management in Donegal can not call in support from other divisions as easily as other counties.

Mr O’Connor says this is one of the issues that should be considered by the Garda Commissioner as she reviews garda numbers in the county.

Today’s Donegal Democrat reports a drop of almost 50% in the number of gardai based in Donegal Town since 2009.

Brendan O’Connor says that’s by no means a unique situation…………..