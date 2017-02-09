logo



Donegal Deputy claims new Bill will put insurance consumers in better position

09 Feb 2017
A Donegal Deputy believes that a new bill will put insurance consumers in a better position against insurance companies who refuse to pay out.

Deputy Pearse Doherty has brought forward the Consumer Insurance Contracts Bill which he says will update insurance contract law with a view to empower consumers.

The Bill is to be debated during private members time in the Dail today.

Speaking outside Leinster House earlier Deputy Doherty says if the Bill is passed it will be a step in the right direction to a fairer system:

