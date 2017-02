The mother of a Derry man killed in Co. Donegal five years ago has called on his killers to search their conscience.

24 year old Andrew Allen was shot dead in front of his partner at a house outside Buncrana on the 9th of February, 2012.

Gardaí have said they believe up to 12 people were involved in the father of two’s, killing and a number of others have vital information.

Andrew’s mother Donna Smith, says it’s been a difficult five years for the family………..