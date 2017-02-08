logo



Swilly and Cockhill face off in Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup First Round

08 Feb 2017
The Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup swings into action this weekend with seven fixtures on Sunday.

The stand out tie is the all Ulster Senior League battle of Cockhill Celtic and Swilly Rovers.

Between them, they have won four of the last six Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup titles and the two meet once again in Ramelton.

Cockhill overcame Inishowen League champions Glengad United in last year’s final at Maginn Park, where Ronan ‘Ollie’ Doherty (2) and Malachy McDermott secured the title for Gavin Cullen’s team after a 3-0 win.

Cockhill also scored a big 6-0 win over Lifford Celtic in the 2011 final.

Swilly have won two Knockalla Cups lately, taking victory under Jason Gibson’s management in 2013 and 2014, following 1-0 wins over Glengad United and Letterkenny Rovers.

Swilly have been on the rise lately and in January gave a first League defeat on Cockhill since 2012, ending a run of 72 unbeaten League games for Cullen’s men.

Two goals by Laurence Toland and another by new recruit Tony McNamee saw Swilly claim one of the results of the season in a 3-2 win at the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds.

Derry City Reserves will travel to Inishowen League second-placed side Quigley’s Point Swifts while Bonagee United will aim to bounce back from Saturday’s league loss to Derry when they make the short trip out the dual carriageway to face reigning Donegal League champions Drumoghill FC.

In the only all Donegal League clash, Premier Division leaders Glenea United host Castlefin Celtic while current leaders in Inishowen, Clonmany Shamrocks, will make the trip to Milford Utd.

The two remaining Inishowen teams face Monaghan opposition at home, beaten finalists in 2016 Glengad Utd, welcome Clones Town and Greencastle play host to Monaghan Town.

The remaining first round tie between Fanad United and Letterkenny Rovers will be played on Wednesday, February 22.

