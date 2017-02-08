Pre Season wins for Finn Harps and Derry City

Pre-season action continued on Tuesday for the two north west senior clubs.

Last night at the Riverside Stadium in Drumahoe, Finn Harps beat Irish League Championship opposition Institute 2-0.

The new signings where once again on the score-sheet for Ollie Horgan’s side.

Danny Morrissey scored from a free kick in the first half to give Harps the lead.

Ciaran O’Connor who had his six month loan move from Dundalk confirmed by Harps this week bagged the second.

Both players had also scored in last week’s friendly win over Inishowen.

Harps next pre-season game is away to Sligo Rovers on Tuesday 14th February.

Derry City are in Dublin this week for a pre-season camp, playing three games in three days.

After Monday’s 3-0 win over UCD, Kenny Shiels’s side beat Cabinteely 4-0 yesterday.

Nathan Boyle got his second goal of the week, Ronan Curtis hit two and the opening goal was scored by Barry McNamee.

Derry play their third game this evening against Shelbourne.