Paddy McCourt won’t be signing for Premier Division Champions Dundalk

08 Feb 2017
Paddy Mc Court won’t be joining Dundalk.

The former Northern Ireland and Celtic winger has been training with the champions in recent weeks but he’s told the Star newspaper that manager Stephen Kenny invited him along as a favour.

During a sensational period for Derry City from 2005 to 2008, McCourt earned a move to Celtic where he spent five years with the club and then had a spell in England.

McCourt returned home in May last year due to family illness and signed with Glenavon in the Irish League, where in December they parted by mutual consent.

There was speculation that he could sign with Dundalk but that has not materialise and the 33 year old is back in the hunt looking for regular football.

