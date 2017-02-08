LYIT reach Colleges Cup Semi Final

The LYIT booked their place in the semi-finals of the Irish Colleges Umbro Cup this afternoon.

The Letterkeny side beat Colaiste Stiofáin Naofa from Cork 2-1 at the Port Road campus but had to come from behind to progress to the last four of the competition.

The visitors hit the front in the second half through Conor Fitzgerald before Finn Harps BJ Banda levelled up the tie.

As the game looked set for extra-time, Fanad United’s Daire Mc Daid scores from a free kick to win the match for Shane Byrne’s side.

The draw for the semi-finals is expected to be made next week.

The LYIT reached the semi-final stage last year but lost to Carlow A.