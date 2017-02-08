logo



LYIT reach Colleges Cup Semi Final

08 Feb 2017
by admin

Photo – Paddy Gallagher

The LYIT booked their place in the semi-finals of the Irish Colleges Umbro Cup this afternoon.

The Letterkeny side beat Colaiste Stiofáin Naofa from Cork 2-1 at the Port Road campus but had to come from behind to progress to the last four of the competition.

The visitors hit the front in the second half through Conor Fitzgerald before Finn Harps BJ Banda levelled up the tie.

As the game looked set for extra-time, Fanad United’s Daire Mc Daid scores from a free kick to win the match for Shane Byrne’s side.

The draw for the semi-finals is expected to be made next week.

The LYIT reached the semi-final stage last year but lost to Carlow A.

More Sport

Late goal wins National Cup for Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

0
Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair are All Ireland School champions after victory in Clones this afternoon. The Donegal and Ulster winners beat Gaelcholáiste NaMara from Arklow 3-2 in today[...]
08 Feb 2017

Defeat in Sigerson Quarter Finals for Donegal players

0
UCD are through to the Sigerson Cup semi finals. The holders put in a strong second half display to beat Ulster University Jordanstown by 12 points. The Dubliners overcame Martin M[...]
08 Feb 2017

LYIT reach Colleges Cup Semi Final

0
The LYIT booked their place in the semi-finals of the Irish Colleges Umbro Cup this afternoon. The Letterkeny side beat Colaiste Stiofáin Naofa from Cork 2-1 at the Port Road campu[...]
08 Feb 2017

Donegal runner up Keith Cronin closing in on BRC Ford deal

0
Keith Cronin, runner up in last years Donegal International Rally, is close to finalising a deal with M-Sport for the 2017 British Rally Championship. Last years Irish Tarmac Champ[...]
08 Feb 2017

Swilly and Cockhill face off in Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup First Round

0
The Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup swings into action this weekend with seven fixtures on Sunday. The stand out tie is the all Ulster Senior League battle of Cockhill Celtic and Swi[...]
08 Feb 2017

Pre Season wins for Finn Harps and Derry City

0
Pre-season action continued on Tuesday for the two north west senior clubs. Last night at the Riverside Stadium in Drumahoe, Finn Harps beat Irish League Championship opposition In[...]
08 Feb 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit