Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair are All Ireland School champions after victory in Clones this afternoon.

The Donegal and Ulster winners beat Gaelcholáiste NaMara from Arklow 3-2 in today’s FAI Schools John Murphy Senior B National Cup decider.

Conor O’Duigan scored their opening two goals in the 3rd and 44th minute while Michael O’Rabhartaigh scored the match winner with ten minutes left on the clock.

Pobalscoil Manager Ciaran Mc Fadden was proud of his player display…