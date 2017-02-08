Last days for submissions to aquaculture review

People are being urged to have their say on future oyster farm developments as part of an independent review which is currently being carried out.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed has appointed a review panel regarding the licensing process and the associated legal framework in the view of changing legislation.

There have been a number of cases in West Donegal in recent years in which locals claim to not have been made aware of, or received late notice of, applications for the development of major shellfish farms.

Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher says these are among the issues she wants to see addressed……………….

More details available here – http://www.fishingnet.ie/independentaquaculturelicensingreview-publicconsultation2017/