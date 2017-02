A £1 Million project which will see the construction of a pitch and play park at Shaw Court in Ballymagroarty in Derry has been given the green light.

This project is one of four across the Council area including Brandywell, Ballyarnett and Kilfennan which will be delivered in two phases.

Work will begin shortly on Brandywell and Ballyarnett with work on the Ballymagroaty project beginning in the summer.

Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney says this will mean a lot to a the local community there: