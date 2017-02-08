Gardai renew appeal for information ahead of 5th anniversary of Andrew Allen murder

Gardai have renewed their appeal for information on the murder of Andrew Allen in Buncrana in 2012.

He was murdered in his home in 26 Links View Park Buncrana. Co. Donegal in front of his partner five years ago tomorrow.

Gardai believe that a number of people were involved in planning this murder and subsequently sheltering the killers involved.

To date a number of people have been arrested and questioned in connection with the investigation.

An Garda Siochana are grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements but Gardai believe that there are still people in our community who have information which may assist with the investigation.

Gardai wish to appeal for anyone with information or who can assist with this investigation to come forward.

Please contact the incident room at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540 or use the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111