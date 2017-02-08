Donegal runner up Keith Cronin closing in on BRC Ford deal

Keith Cronin, runner up in last years Donegal International Rally, is close to finalising a deal with M-Sport for the 2017 British Rally Championship.

Last years Irish Tarmac Champion looks set is traded up his Citroen DS 3 for an R5 Ford Fiesta but nothing has been set in stone yet.

Cronin knows the series well, having been the outright championship winner on three previous occasions.

Keith told Autosport Magazine “I’ve nothing definite sorted yet, we are talking, we’re hoping it will go ahead, but we’re not quite there yet. I must go over again to M-Sport for another meeting.”

M-Sport ran the DMACK Ford effort with which Elfyn Evans won the 2016 BRC.

In a dramatic finish to last years Donegal International Rally, Cronin and navigator Mickie Galvin were pipped by just 0.5 second by winners Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett.