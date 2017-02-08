logo



Defeat in Sigerson Quarter Finals for Donegal players

08 Feb 2017
Donegal’s Hugh Mc Fadden

UCD are through to the Sigerson Cup semi finals.

The holders put in a strong second half display to beat Ulster University Jordanstown by 12 points.

The Dubliners overcame Martin McHugh’s students 1-18 to 0-9 in Belfast.

UUJ trailed by a point at the break but by the time Derry’s Gareth Mc Kinless was sent off for a second yellow card, they were six points of the pace.

Donegal’s Patrick McBrearty and Ryan Mc Hugh started for Jordanstown while Tyrone’s Mark Bradley also lined out.

Joining UCD in the last-four are St. Mary’s, who edged out last year’s beaten finalists DCU 2-14 to 2-13 after extra time.

Donegal’s Caolan McGonagle and Hugh Mc Fadden lined out for DCU.

There’s one more quarter final this evening, with IT Carlow facing UCC from 6.  Donegal’s Caolan Ward will start for Carlow while Ciaran Thompson will be involved in the last quarter final tomorrow when DIT meet UL in Limerick.

Ciaran Gillespie is also part of DIT but tomorrow’s game may come to early for the Gweedore man who is recovery from a hamstring injury.

Also today in freshers quarter final football, Gweedore’s Michael Carroll was part of the UCD side which beat DIT 1-14 to 1-12

