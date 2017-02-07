logo



Vetting procedures for SNAs must be modernised – Mc Conalogue

07 Feb 2017
by admin

A Donegal Deputy is calling for changes in the Garda vetting procedure for Special Needs Assistants, with concern being expressed that delays in approving applications will a detrimental impact on schools over the coming months.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue says there are problems with duplication under the current system, because unlike teachers, SNA’s have to reapply for vetting everytime they switch schools. He says this is resulting in particular difficulties where schools are seeking substitute SNAs to cover for staff members on leave.

There is a centralised database for teachers, and Deputy Mc Conalogue says this should also be the case for SNAs…………

