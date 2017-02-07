Pupil arrested at Holy Cross College in Strabane following student fracas

One male pupil was arrested by police responding to a disturbance between students at the Holy Cross College in Strabane.

Police were called to the scene when a large number of students were involved in an altercation in the school’s canteen.

Police say there were no serious injuries and the parents of all students involved have been contacted.

The one student who was arrested was later released into the care of his parents.

The school has yet to comment on the incident.

This mother spoke to Highland Radio News as she arrived at the school to collect her children – she was concerned trouble could flare again: