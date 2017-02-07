logo



Registrations open for Strabane Lifford Half Marathon and 5k

07 Feb 2017
by admin

One of the biggest events on the local athletics calendar, the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon and 5k, will return for a fourth successive year on Sunday May 14th.

The cross border event has proven popular with seasoned and novice runners alike in recent years with runners from all over Ireland and beyond joining the sizeable local entry in the 1,200 strong field.

Organisers Derry City and Strabane District Council, in association with Lifford Strabane Athletics Club, have opened registrations this week and runners can avail of a special ‘Early Bird’ discounted rate of £17 until Sunday March 19th.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Hilary McClintock, officially launched the event on Monday night at the Melvin Centre in Strabane where she encouraged local runners of all levels to get involved.

“The Strabane Lifford Half Marathon has firmly established its position as one of the biggest and most popular events on the local athletics calendar since it was first held in 2014,” she said.

“Every runner will have set their own targets but whether you are aiming to beat your personal best, place in one of the categories or simply get to the finish line it should be a day to remember.

“The 5k event that runs in tandem with the main race offers a manageable alternative for runners who aren’t ready for a Half Marathon, so no matter what your level there’s an opportunity to get involved.”

Events Officer at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Liz Cunningham, encouraged runners to register early to avoid disappointment.
“The Half Marathon gets more popular every year and, with the Walled City Marathon taking place three weeks later, it is particularly popular with runners preparing for that and other full marathons,” she noted.

“There is still time to begin your training no matter what your level and EBA’s 10 week Couch to 5k programme is a great way to prepare for the shorter race under the watchful eye of our coaches.

“I’d like to wish everyone taking part good luck with their preparations and we look forward to seeing you on May 14th.”

The EveryBody Active Walk, Jog, Run Clubs’ Couch to 5k programme starts on February 27th in the Melvin and Templemore Sports Centres.

The Templemore classes are from 6pm to 7pm on Mondays and Wednesdays while the Melvin Centres’ will run from 7pm to 8.15pm on Mondays and admission for each class is £2.

All Half Marathon entrants must be 18 or over on the day of the race. Race Packs can be picked up at the Melvin Sports Complex on Friday 12th May 6pm – 9pm, Saturday 13th May 9.30am -12.30pm.

Registrations for the races are now open at www.derrystrabane.com/halfmarathon.

The race will cost £22 when the Early Bird offer ends on Sunday March 19th while the 5k entry fee is £6.

For further Information contact: halfmarathon@derrystrabane.com or Derry City and Strabane District Council Tel: 028 71 253253.

More Sport

Registrations open for Strabane Lifford Half Marathon and 5k

0
One of the biggest events on the local athletics calendar, the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon and 5k, will return for a fourth successive year on Sunday May 14th. The cross border [...]
07 Feb 2017

Sean Devenney leads at the top of NW Snooker League

0
The North West Snooker League is starting to get very tight at the top with five players in contention for the top honours. Leader at the moment is 16 year old Sean Devenney, who h[...]
07 Feb 2017

The Devenney View: Mixed bag for NW counties in opening league games.

0
Donegal started their Division One league campaign with a three point defeat to Kerry in Letterkenny on Sunday. Late scorers in the second half seen Donegal close the gap having be[...]
06 Feb 2017

Galway Rally Recap: Rory Kennedy wins record 5th title

0
Rory Kennedy became the record 5 time winner of the Galway International on Sunday when the Letterkenny navigator and driver Garry Jennings took victory in their Subaru Impreza. Th[...]
06 Feb 2017

Mickey Harte Happy with his side’s clinical performance

0
Mickey Harte was happy with his side’s scoring ability as they defeated Roscommon in the first round of fixtures of the Allianz Football League, in Healy Park, today. Harte&#[...]
05 Feb 2017

Gallagher disappointed with missed opportunities

0
Rory Gallagher was happy with his team’s response to crawl back a respectable scoreline, in their opening league game against Kerry. Gallagher’s men were punished for s[...]
05 Feb 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit