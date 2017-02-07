Irish Water signs contract for Ballybofey water main project

A contract has been signed for the delivery of a water main rehabilitation project in Ballybofey, which Irish Water say will ensure badly needed improvements in water services for consumers in the area.

This investment of €1 million by Irish Water will be delivered by Conwell Contracts Ltd. in partnership with Donegal County Council.

Irish Water say that the project will benefit consumers by reducing leakage, improving water pressure and water quality, and ensuring efficiency and security of supply overall.

The investment includes the replacement and rehabilitation of approximately four kilometres of aging water mains in Ballybofey and environs.

The project also includes the replacement of customer service connections and public pipework on the water distribution network.

The total amount of water which will be saved as a result of the replacement of old water mains that are prone to leakage and regular bursts and which cause interruptions to supply is estimated at 9.5 million litres of water per year.

The works are scheduled to commence on site in March and will take approximately four months to complete.

Irish Water say that every effort will be made to minimise impact on residents, businesses and road users. However, short-term water shut offs for a number of hours over a day or two in each area will be required where pipes are being connected to the system.