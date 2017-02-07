logo



INHFA says an equitable ANC review is crucial for Donegal farmers

07 Feb 2017
The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association is stressing that the Areas of Natural Constraint Payment must reflect the actual constraints faced by farmers.

If a proposed review is incorrectly applied, the Association says a substantial part of the ANC budget budget will not go where it is most needed, and that will have a detrimental affect on farmers in the most disadvantaged areas.

It follows the recent launch of the association’s ANC campaign in Letterkenny, which was attended by over 600 farmers from the North West.

Donegal spokesperson Henry O’Donnell says the issue is a crucial one for Donegal farmers…………..

