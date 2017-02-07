logo



Concern over water supply disruptions in Inishowen

07 Feb 2017
by admin

Concern has been raised at the high level of disruption to the water supply in various areas of Inishowen in recent days, without any prior warning.

A major burst occurred in the Clonmany area at the weekend which saw a significant number of residents having no running water for a number of days in some cases.

There were also problems in Gortfad, Tullagh, Urris and other parts of Inishowen, however it’s understood Irish Water restored the service to most areas last evening.

Councillor Albert Doherty has criticised what he described as Irish Waters lack of communication with home and business owners…………

