Campaign intensifying to restart Greencastle Harbour improvements

A public meeting is to take place in Greencastle in April to discuss the need for harbour improvements to be completed.

A major project was approved some years ago, and preliminary works were carried out, including the partial construction of a breakwater. However, work was suspended in 2010 as a result of the economic downturn, and the Greencastle improvements have not recommenced since then.

Seamus Bovaird, spokesperson for the Harbour Users Group, says the problems which pertained 10 years ago are still in evidence…………..