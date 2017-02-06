logo



The Devenney View: Mixed bag for NW counties in opening league games.

06 Feb 2017
by admin

Donegal started their Division One league campaign with a three point defeat to Kerry in Letterkenny on Sunday.

Late scorers in the second half seen Donegal close the gap having been nine points down at one stage.

Next up is a visit to Roscommon this Sunday.

Neil Mc Gee is expected to return having not featured yesterday while Ciaran Gillespie could also be in contention.

Tyrone share top spot in Division One with Dublin, Kerry and Monaghan after the opening weekend.

The O’Neill County were six points victors at home over the visiting Rossies at Healy Park and head to Dublin to play the All Ireland Championship this Saturday evening.

Mattie Donnelly may miss that game after being forced off 15-minutes into the game with concussion.

As for Derry, Damien Barton’s men go to Meath for their second game in Division 2 searching for their first win following Sunday’s draw with Clare at Celtic Park.

Oisin Kelly has been sizing up the league situations for the north west counties with former Donegal star Brendan Devenney.

More Sport

The Devenney View: Mixed bag for NW counties in opening league games.

0
Donegal started their Division One league campaign with a three point defeat to Kerry in Letterkenny on Sunday. Late scorers in the second half seen Donegal close the gap having be[...]
06 Feb 2017

Galway Rally Recap: Rory Kennedy wins record 5th title

0
Rory Kennedy became the record 5 time winner of the Galway International on Sunday when the Letterkenny navigator and driver Garry Jennings took victory in their Subaru Impreza. Th[...]
06 Feb 2017

Mickey Harte Happy with his side’s clinical performance

0
Mickey Harte was happy with his side’s scoring ability as they defeated Roscommon in the first round of fixtures of the Allianz Football League, in Healy Park, today. Harte&#[...]
05 Feb 2017

Gallagher disappointed with missed opportunities

0
Rory Gallagher was happy with his team’s response to crawl back a respectable scoreline, in their opening league game against Kerry. Gallagher’s men were punished for s[...]
05 Feb 2017

Sunday Athletics Roundup

0
John Kelly shot a new Donegal record in the shot-putt today, throwing it 17.49cm- a throw which is just one cm off the European standard. Elsewhere, Ramelton’s Mark McPaul ca[...]
05 Feb 2017

Ulster Senior League Results- Sunday 5th

0
Bonagee Utd 1 vs 2 Derry City Res. Dry Arch Park More   Cockhill Celtic 2 vs 0 Finn Harps Res. Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds More   Swilly Rovers 3 vs 4 Letterke[...]
05 Feb 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit