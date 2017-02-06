The Devenney View: Mixed bag for NW counties in opening league games.

Donegal started their Division One league campaign with a three point defeat to Kerry in Letterkenny on Sunday.

Late scorers in the second half seen Donegal close the gap having been nine points down at one stage.

Next up is a visit to Roscommon this Sunday.

Neil Mc Gee is expected to return having not featured yesterday while Ciaran Gillespie could also be in contention.

Tyrone share top spot in Division One with Dublin, Kerry and Monaghan after the opening weekend.

The O’Neill County were six points victors at home over the visiting Rossies at Healy Park and head to Dublin to play the All Ireland Championship this Saturday evening.

Mattie Donnelly may miss that game after being forced off 15-minutes into the game with concussion.

As for Derry, Damien Barton’s men go to Meath for their second game in Division 2 searching for their first win following Sunday’s draw with Clare at Celtic Park.

Oisin Kelly has been sizing up the league situations for the north west counties with former Donegal star Brendan Devenney.