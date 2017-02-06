logo



Man who had high grade explosives on bus to Derry is jailed for seven years

06 Feb 2017
A man who was caught with 1.6kg of high grade explosives and three detonators on a bus bound for Derry has been jailed for seven years.

Patrick Brennan, 53, of Lindisfarne Avenue, Clondalkin in Dublin, was arrested in June last year.

RTE is reporting that The Special Criminal Court offered to suspend the final two years if Brennan would undertake not to associate with members of unlawful organisations but he refused.

Brennan was arrested on 16th June last by officers from the Special Detective Unit at Busáras in Dublin.

He was caught sitting on a Bus Éireann bus to Derry with four 400g blocks of TNT and three electric explosive detonators in a blue canvas bag on the seat beside him.

The bus station had to be evacuated until the army declared it safe.

The father-of-six, who is a dissident republican, refused  to agree to disassociate himself with members of an unlawful organisation and the full sentence was imposed.

