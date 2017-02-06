logo



Galway Rally Recap: Rory Kennedy wins record 5th title

06 Feb 2017
by admin

Rory Kennedy became the record 5 time winner of the Galway International on Sunday when the Letterkenny navigator and driver Garry Jennings took victory in their Subaru Impreza.

The Fermangh Donegal partnership had over 50 seconds to spare on the chasing pack after 14 stages in difficult conditions in the west.

Elsewhere in Galway, Joseph McGonigle and Ciaran Geaney finished 8th in the Skoda Fabia and Marty Gallagher and Dean O’Sullivan finished 3rd in class 2.

Having lead the National Rally for most of the weekend in a lower powered Escort, Damien Tourish and Domhall McAlaney finished second, 31 second down on winner Gary Kieran.

Their was also solid performances from Kevin Eves and Willian Lynch in the Corrolla who finished 3rd overall, Patrick McHugh and Pauric O’Donnell won class 14 and Patrick Bonner and Jordan Murphy were 3rd in class 12.

For Rory Kennedy, he has won the event with three different drivers, Bertie Fisher twice, once with Mark Higgins and now twice with Garry Jennings.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Rory says its a proud moment for him…

More Sport

The Devenney View: Mixed bag for NW counties in opening league games.

0
Donegal started their Division One league campaign with a three point defeat to Kerry in Letterkenny on Sunday. Late scorers in the second half seen Donegal close the gap having be[...]
06 Feb 2017

Galway Rally Recap: Rory Kennedy wins record 5th title

0
Rory Kennedy became the record 5 time winner of the Galway International on Sunday when the Letterkenny navigator and driver Garry Jennings took victory in their Subaru Impreza. Th[...]
06 Feb 2017

Mickey Harte Happy with his side’s clinical performance

0
Mickey Harte was happy with his side’s scoring ability as they defeated Roscommon in the first round of fixtures of the Allianz Football League, in Healy Park, today. Harte&#[...]
05 Feb 2017

Gallagher disappointed with missed opportunities

0
Rory Gallagher was happy with his team’s response to crawl back a respectable scoreline, in their opening league game against Kerry. Gallagher’s men were punished for s[...]
05 Feb 2017

Sunday Athletics Roundup

0
John Kelly shot a new Donegal record in the shot-putt today, throwing it 17.49cm- a throw which is just one cm off the European standard. Elsewhere, Ramelton’s Mark McPaul ca[...]
05 Feb 2017

Ulster Senior League Results- Sunday 5th

0
Bonagee Utd 1 vs 2 Derry City Res. Dry Arch Park More   Cockhill Celtic 2 vs 0 Finn Harps Res. Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds More   Swilly Rovers 3 vs 4 Letterke[...]
05 Feb 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit