logo



Family of elderly man appeal for witness to come forward following alleged assault in Letterkenny

06 Feb 2017
by admin

 

The family of an elderly man have appealed for witnesses to come forward after he was allegedly assaulted on the Port Road in Letterkenny.

It’s understood the incident happened at 3pm on Saturday afternoon when the 77 year old was stopped in traffic near the polestar roundabout and another motorist began sounding his horn.

The gentleman got out of his car to speak to the other motorist as he thought he knew them.

Upon returning to his own car the occupant of the other car opened his door and allegedly punched him.

The mans daughter has been speaking on today’s Shaun Doherty show:

More News

Family of elderly man appeal for witness to come forward following alleged assault in Letterkenny

0
  The family of an elderly man have appealed for witnesses to come forward after he was allegedly assaulted on the Port Road in Letterkenny. It’s understood the incident[...]
06 Feb 2017

Toaiseach warns of possible return to armed conflict if Brexit negotiations fail

0
  The Taoiseach’s warned of a possible return to cross border criminality and even armed conflict if Brexit negotiations fail to take account of the island of Ireland. E[...]
06 Feb 2017

LUH Manager confirms replacement Locum Consultant Medical Oncologist is on track to take up post

0
  Letterkenny University Hospital General Manager, Mr Seán Murphy, has confirmed that the replacement Locum Consultant Medical Oncologist is on track to take up post on the 6t[...]
06 Feb 2017

Man who had high grade explosives on bus to Derry is jailed for seven years

0
  A man who was caught with 1.6kg of high grade explosives and three detonators on a bus bound for Derry has been jailed for seven years. Patrick Brennan, 53, of Lindisfarne A[...]
06 Feb 2017

Creed urged to order environmental assessments on Gweedore aquaculture applications

0
The Dail has been told that a number of appeals have lodged in relation to the decision to grant licences for oyster farms in West Donegal. The issue was raised by Green Party Lead[...]
06 Feb 2017

22 patients without beds at LUH

0
There were 22 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, six of them on Emwergency Department trolleys and 16 in treatment rooms, ward chairs and [...]
06 Feb 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit