Family of elderly man appeal for witness to come forward following alleged assault in Letterkenny

The family of an elderly man have appealed for witnesses to come forward after he was allegedly assaulted on the Port Road in Letterkenny.

It’s understood the incident happened at 3pm on Saturday afternoon when the 77 year old was stopped in traffic near the polestar roundabout and another motorist began sounding his horn.

The gentleman got out of his car to speak to the other motorist as he thought he knew them.

Upon returning to his own car the occupant of the other car opened his door and allegedly punched him.

The mans daughter has been speaking on today’s Shaun Doherty show: