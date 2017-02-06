Creed urged to order environmental assessments on Gweedore aquaculture applications

The Dail has been told that a number of appeals have lodged in relation to the decision to grant licences for oyster farms in West Donegal.

The issue was raised by Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan, who criticised what he termed the lack of community consultation and the failure to carry out an Environmental Impact Statement over the proposed increase in aqualculture and oyster farming off the Donegal coast.

Having been told that the Department of Agriculture and Marine had issued licences after consulting with the a panel of experts, Deputy Ryan said the miniser should take action………..

Responding, Minister Michael Creed said that sometimes, the experts do recommend Environmental Impact Assessments, and if he went against their advice, Deputy Ryan would be the first to complain.

Minister Creed declined to comment on the West Donegal applications, but said he has ordered a review of licencing arrangements to see how they can be improved……………