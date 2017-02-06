logo



Another man rescued from River Foyle in Derry as search continues for Jack Glenn

06 Feb 2017
As the search continues in the Foyle for for 23 year old Jack Glenn, Foyle Search and Rescue saved a man’s life yesterday.

At ten to three, as a team was on the river searching for Jack, the PSNI reported a man being seen entering the water. The search and rescue boat was diverted to the scene, located the man, and took him to shore.

He was then rushed to hospital.

Foyle Search & Rescue say with the assistance of Mourne River Search and Rescue and the Community Rescue Service, they will continue to plan and carry out searches, until Jack is returned to his family.

Meanwhile, as large numbers of people continue to volunteer, Foyle Search and Rescue has published safety guidelines for people joining the search.

