51 Donegal cancer patients sent to Galway for chemotherapy

It’s emerged that, to date, 51 Donegal cancer patients have been referred to Galway University Hospital for treatment following the recent suspension of new chemotherapy referrals at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Last week, Deputy Pearse Doherty was told that the referrals were necessary because a locum oncologist is not due to begin work at Letterkenny Hospital until next month.

Deputy Dohety has repeated his call for a medical oncologist to travel up to Donegal to oversee chemotherapy regimes and is warning that the figure may rise further in the coming weeks: