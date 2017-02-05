Tyrone continue on fine form with League win

Final Score: 0-18-1-09

Tyrone started off their league campaign with a win away to Roscommon, in Healy Park.

The Tyrone men carried on their good form from their McKenna Cup campaign, starting the stronger and taking an early lead through Darren McCurry in the second minute.

Roscommon struck back with a goal- but, from here Mickey Harte’s men went on to dominate the first half, scoring three unanaswered points.

Despite losing Matty Donnelly to a head injury, the home side continued to push on, scoring four more points before halftime to go into the break ahead by a score of 0-7- 1-02.

Roscommon started the second half on the offensive and Donie Smith converted two points in succession.

But Ronan O’Neill was on form again for the Red Hand county putting two points over the bar, one from play and the other from a set piece.

Roscommon pushed hard against Mickey Harte’s men but, Tyrone were clinical in their finishing today, putting 18 points over the bar with 66 minutes on the clock.

The Rossies were able to tighten up the defence but failed to push on past the Tyrone men and the game ended at 0-18-1-09