Searches are continuing around the River Foyle in Derry for missing man, Jack Glenn.

The 23-year-old was seen entering the water on Thursday.

Searches are being carried out each hour leaving from the Peace Bridge in the city.

The PSNI have warned those searching to take care and consider their own safety along the river banks.

Last night a candlelight vigil was held in the city in his memory.

Jack’s sister Katie fears the worst: