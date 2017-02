Mickey Harte was happy with his side’s scoring ability as they defeated Roscommon in the first round of fixtures of the Allianz Football League, in Healy Park, today.

Harte’s side won by a final score of 0-18-1-9 with many of the points coming from play.

After an early Roscommon goal, the Tyrone men took control of the game and never looked like losing thereafter.

After the game, while Harte admits there is much to improve on, he said that he was happy with his team’s attacking performance…