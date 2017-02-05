Jennings wins Galway International Rally

Gary Jennings and Rory Kennedy have won the Galway International Rally coming in at just over a minute ahead of second place.

The pair were leading yesterday after coming in at a time of 1:16:31:2.

Damian Tourish and Domhnaill McAlenay came in first, in their Ford Escort, in the National Competition, yesterday and looked to be on their way to victory today.

But the two lost 10 seconds in the final stage and were pipped to the post at the end of the day.

Gerry Murphy rounded up all the action on Sunday Sport, with Chris Ashmore.