Gallagher disappointed with missed opportunities

Rory Gallagher was happy with his team’s response to crawl back a respectable scoreline, in their opening league game against Kerry.

Gallagher’s men were punished for some poor defending and at stages it looked as though Kerry might have run away with the game.

Donegal came back well in the second half however, and managed to pull the game back to a three point deficit before the final whistle.

After the game, Gallagher said that Kerry’s dominance in midfield was obvious, but he was happy with the determination of his side to bring the game back.