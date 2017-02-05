€6.2 million announced for upgrade works at Killybegs Harbour

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed announced today that Killybegs Harbour is to receive €6.2 million for upgrade works.

As part of the 2017 Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Capital Programme, €28 million has been made available nationwide for Ireland’s Local Authority owned small harbour network.

€5 million of the funding allocated for Killybegs Harbour will go towards work including a 120m quay extension.

The remaining €1.2 million is for works connected to the small marine facility and electrics on the harbour.

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh has greatly welcomed this news:

However, although welcoming the news, Donegal Deputy, Pat the Cope Gallagher says more needs to be done with smaller harbours and piers throughout the county: