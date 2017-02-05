logo



€6.2 million announced for upgrade works at Killybegs Harbour

05 Feb 2017
by admin

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed announced today that Killybegs Harbour is to receive €6.2 million for upgrade works.

As part of the 2017 Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Capital Programme, €28 million has been made available nationwide for Ireland’s Local Authority owned small harbour network.

€5 million of the funding allocated for Killybegs Harbour will go towards work including a 120m quay extension.

The remaining €1.2 million is for works connected to the small marine facility and electrics on the harbour.

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh has greatly welcomed this news:

However, although welcoming the news, Donegal Deputy, Pat the Cope Gallagher says more needs to be done with smaller harbours and piers throughout the county:

05 Feb 2017

Gardai investigating Ballyshannon incident

0
Gardai in Ballyshannon are investigating an incident in the Market Street area of the town in which a woman was discovered with injuries. The incident which happened at approximate[...]
05 Feb 2017

Searches continuing in Derry for missing Jack Glenn

0
Searches are continuing around the River Foyle in Derry for missing man, Jack Glenn. The 23-year-old was seen entering the water on Thursday. Searches are being carried out each ho[...]
05 Feb 2017

Ireland heading towards full employment according to the Minister for Finance

0
The Minister for Finance says Ireland is heading towards full employment. Michael Noonan says unemployment is at just over 7%, a drop of 9% from five years ago when it was at 16%. [...]
04 Feb 2017

Praise for local building merchants who supply material for new footpath in Gaoth Dobhair

0
A local Councillor is praising building merchants who have donated materials for a new footpath in Gaoth Dobhair. Councillor Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig felt that a footpath w[...]
04 Feb 2017

Former Donegal Person of the Year Hugh Gallagher passes away

0
The death has been announced of former Donegal person of the year Hugh Gallagher. The 92 year-old from Carrigart was the winner of more than one hundred and fifty All Ireland track[...]
04 Feb 2017

