Donegal Ladies win away to Galway

05 Feb 2017
Donegal Ladies recorded their second successive win of the year with a win away to Galway, in Tuam, today.

The ladies defeated Armagh last week and today came home with a one point victory over Galway.

Donegal started the game well and without some key players led by a score of 2-06 – 1-05 at halftime.

But it was Galway that came out stronger in the second half and looked to be on course to victory- but, Donegal captain, Geraldine McLaughlin stepped up to fire her side ahead and secure victory.

Donegal manager, Michael Naughton spoke to Chris Ashmore on Sunday Sport and he was happy with his side’s grit and determination throughout the second half.

