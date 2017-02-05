Donegal Junior League Results- Sunday 5th

Brian McCormick Sports Premier
Castlefin Celtic 4 vs 2 Rathmullan Celtic
Killdrum Tigers 0 vs 2 Glenea United
Kilmacrennan Celtic FC 2 vs 3 Milford United FC
Lagan Harps FC 2 vs 0 Convoy Arsenal FC
St Catherines FC 3 vs 1 Drumoghill FC
Temple Domestic Division One
Bonagee United FC 3 vs 2 Gweedore United FC
Cappry Rovers 7 vs 1 Deele Harps FC
Glenree United FC 4 vs 3 Erne Wanderers FC
Gweedore Celtic 2 vs 1 Donegal Town FC
Raphoe Town 1 vs 1 Keadue Rovers Fc
CT Ball Division 2
Ballybofey United FC 6 vs 1 Whitestrand United FC
Cranford FC 5 vs 0 Copany Rovers FC
Drumkeen United 4 vs 2 Kerrykeel 71 FC
Dunkineely Celtic FC 4 vs 1 Lifford Celtic FC
Letterbarrow Celtic FC 5 vs 2 Curragh Athl
