Donegal Junior League Results- Sunday 5th

05 Feb 2017
Brian McCormick Sports Premier
Castlefin Celtic 4 vs 2 Rathmullan Celtic
Killdrum Tigers 0 vs 2 Glenea United
Kilmacrennan Celtic FC 2 vs 3 Milford United FC
Lagan Harps FC 2 vs 0 Convoy Arsenal FC
St Catherines FC 3 vs 1 Drumoghill FC
Temple Domestic Division One
Bonagee United FC 3 vs 2 Gweedore United FC
Cappry Rovers 7 vs 1 Deele Harps FC
Glenree United FC 4 vs 3 Erne Wanderers FC
Gweedore Celtic 2 vs 1 Donegal Town FC
Raphoe Town 1 vs 1 Keadue Rovers Fc
CT Ball Division 2
Ballybofey United FC 6 vs 1 Whitestrand United FC
Cranford FC 5 vs 0 Copany Rovers FC
Drumkeen United 4 vs 2 Kerrykeel 71 FC
Dunkineely Celtic FC 4 vs 1 Lifford Celtic FC
Letterbarrow Celtic FC 5 vs 2 Curragh Athl

Mickey Harte Happy with his side’s clinical performance

0
Mickey Harte was happy with his side’s scoring ability as they defeated Roscommon in the first round of fixtures of the Allianz Football League, in Healy Park, today. Harte&#[...]
05 Feb 2017

Gallagher disappointed with missed opportunities

0
Rory Gallagher was happy with his team’s response to crawl back a respectable scoreline, in their opening league game against Kerry. Gallagher’s men were punished for s[...]
05 Feb 2017

Sunday Athletics Roundup

0
John Kelly shot a new Donegal record in the shot-putt today, throwing it 17.49cm- a throw which is just one cm off the European standard. Elsewhere, Ramelton’s Mark McPaul ca[...]
05 Feb 2017

Ulster Senior League Results- Sunday 5th

0
Bonagee Utd 1 vs 2 Derry City Res. Dry Arch Park More   Cockhill Celtic 2 vs 0 Finn Harps Res. Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds More   Swilly Rovers 3 vs 4 Letterke[...]
05 Feb 2017

Jennings wins Galway International Rally

0
Gary Jennings and Rory Kennedy have won the Galway International Rally coming in at just over a minute ahead of second place. The pair were leading yesterday after coming in at a t[...]
05 Feb 2017

